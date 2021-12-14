The Metropolitan Museum Of Art And Sackler Families Announce Removal Of The Family Name In Dedicated Galleries

NEW YORK CITY – The Metropolitan Museum of Art and descendants of the late Dr Mortimer Sackler and Dr Raymond Sackler announced that seven named exhibition spaces in the museum, including the wing that houses the iconic Temple of Dendur, will no longer carry the Sackler name. The museum and the families of Dr Mortimer Sackler and Dr Raymond Sackler have mutually agreed to take this action in order to allow the Met to further its core mission.

“Our families have always strongly supported the Met, and we believe this to be in the best interest of the museum and the important mission that it serves,” descendants of Dr Mortimer Sackler and Dr Raymond Sackler said in a statement. “The earliest of these gifts were made almost 50 years ago, and now we are passing the torch to others who might wish to step forward to support the museum.”

“The Met has been built by the philanthropy of generations of donors – and the Sacklers have been among our most generous supporters,” said Dan Weiss, president and chief executive office of the Met. “This gracious gesture by the Sacklers aids the museum in continuing to serve this and future generations. We greatly appreciate it.”

