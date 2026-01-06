The Manhattan Art & Antiques Center Remains Golden In Year 50 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review & Onsite Photos by Carly Timpson

NEW YORK CITY — For 50 years, antiques collectors, dealers and those with a keen eye for unique decorating finds have turned to the three-story treasure trove hidden in plain sight in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood: The Manhattan Art and Antiques Center (MAAC). Founded in 1974, MAAC is one of the country’s largest antiques malls, boasting around 100 gallery spaces and featuring an expansive array of fine art, decoration, silver, jewelry, European art, Asian art, African art and antiquities.

Paul Anavian, MAAC’s managing director, reported, “People are telling me they had a great time, there wasn’t much talk about business — just eating and drinking and celebrating, which is exactly what we wanted. We haven’t had a party since before the Covid pandemic, so it was about time. We’re always trying to get people into the building, to show people we’re here. People are always shocked when they come in because the building is so unassuming on the outside and they have no idea that all this is here.”

This anniversary party was necessary, not just to bring in potential new clients but also to celebrate the dealers who have made MAAC their home, whether that was several decades ago or just this year. “A lot of antiques centers around the world are closing, and we’re really one of the last ones open for serious dealers.” Though the antiques business is not thriving in the same way it used to be, Anavian remains optimistic. “We see more and more people kind of waking up. The digital age caused people to put interest in things that aren’t ‘real,’ but they’re starting to see that real objects that are permanent and you can live with are appealing. They’re coming back to find unique things. They’re starting to look again, even if they aren’t all buying.”

Anavian is also the proprietor of Anavian Gallery, which has held a vendor space in the emporium since 2001. Founded in 1972 by Paul’s late father Habib Anavian, Anavian Gallery focuses on ancient and Islamic works of art, as well as Persian and Near Eastern antiquities. As another bullet on Anavian’s resumé, he also runs ArtAntiques.com, an online auction house. In his gallery space, he had a diverse mix of offerings, including those in his specialty and a preview of estate items that will be coming to auction in February. He noted some favorites from each category: a mid-Sixteenth Century Damascus pottery tile and an Egyptian mummy head from 500 BCE, which were both displayed above a case that housed a trio of Tiffany & Company silver and enamel circus figures, including a bear on roller skates, designed by Gene Moore.

Though Anavian Gallery is approaching its 25th year at MAAC, several other dealers have been at the Center for more than 30 years. Chen Shizhen with Ton Ying & Company, has been there the longest — he claims to have been there since it opened, though Anavian joked he wanted to fact-check that detail. Other cornerstones include Hadassa Antiques, Lev Tov Antiques, F&P Associates and Alexander’s Antiques. With two shops on the lower level and “a lot of space upstairs,” Anavian figures Alexander’s Antiques occupies the most real estate in the building. The gallery itself claims to have “one of the largest inventories on earth,” filled with bronze and marble sculpture, lighting and decorative objects, including Meissen and Sèvres porcelain, Grand Tour items and Asian antiques.

The newest dealer, who has only been with MAAC for a few months, is Mostafa Hassan. Though Hassan founded Imperial Oriental Art in 1993, he only joined MAAC after his former location, Showplace Antique & Design Center, shuttered. Unfortunately, this is the story for many dealers lately, but those finding a new home at MAAC have received a warm welcome. Hassan reported, “I’ve only been in this spot for about six months, but it’s been great so far.” Imperial Oriental Art specializes in Chinese ceramics and works of art, but Hassan also had a few choice Japanese pieces available: a vase and pair of textiles.

Another former Showplace vendor is Illisa’s Vintage Lingerie. Illisa, who goes by just her first name, told Antiques and The Arts Weekly that she “built the store of [her] dreams” after moving to MAAC. Not only is the new store larger than her previous space but she says the location is especially ideal for her target clientele — some of whom are willing to pay more than a pretty penny for a silky negligee. In fact, as Anavian shared, “She’s been having quite the year. A few celebrities have gone viral wearing her items, and now she’s busy every day.” The night of the anniversary party was no exception. While most dealers were out in the halls mingling with other vendors and guests for the evening, Illisa stayed in her store, closing deals all night.

Other newer dealers include Rachel Paten of Gallery 925, David Asheville of Ashville Fine Arts and David Mayer Antiques. The three dealers all joined around the same time about three years ago. Paten’s booth primarily focuses on Twentieth Century silver, though she also offers jewelry and some handmade pieces from contemporary makers. Ashville Fine Arts, which occupies spaces on two floors in MAAC, features art dating back to the Seventeenth Century, decorative objects, silver, jewelry, ethnic arts and more. David Mayer specializes in European, Continental and Oriental antiques from the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century.

MAAC used to host regular “Trade Days,” monthly events where the public is welcomed to bring in items from their own collections for trading and bartering with dealers. It’s been a few years since the last one, but Anavian is looking to revive them, or at least host additional events to generate additional foot traffic from the public. Right now, no formal plans have been made, but he said, “We’re hoping to do another event in the spring.” So, keep your eyes open!

The Manhattan Art & Antiques Center is at 1050 Second Avenue and 56th Street. For information, www.the-maac.com or 212-355-4400.