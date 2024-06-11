The Magazine ANTIQUES Announces Mitchell Owens As New Editor-In-Chief

NEW YORK CITY — The Magazine ANTIQUES, publication of record for the fine and decorative arts world, has announced that award-winning design journalist Mitchell Owens will become editor-in-chief, succeeding the late Gregory Cerio, who was at the helm from 2016 until 2024. Owens officially takes the position on June 10, after having spent two-and-a-half years as American editor of the World of Interiors.

“Collecting objects from the past is my favorite sport — contact as well as spectator — and The Magazine ANTIQUES has been a legendary enabler for more than a century, documenting the thrill of the chase, the delight of discovery and the pleasures of possession,” Owens says.

A native of Virginia, Owens’ extensive editorial experience precedes this appointment. Aside from his editorial post at World of Interiors, past roles include decorative arts editor of Architectural Digest and interior design director of ELLE DECOR. He was a columnist and writer at the New York Times and has written for national and international publications, including Travel + Leisure, Nest, Out, House Beautiful, the Journal of Decorative and Propaganda Arts, and Departures. Owens’ recent book projects include John Ike: 9 Houses / 9 Stories (Vendome Press), Shingle and Stone: Thomas Kligerman Houses (Monacelli Press), Alex Papachristidis’s The Elegant Life (Rizzoli), and the forthcoming Great Inspiration by Katherine Bryan (Rizzoli). He holds an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from the New York School of Interior Design and will receive the Christopher Hyland Award at Newport Design Week, for his contributions to interior design.

The Magazine ANTIQUES was founded in 1922, and swiftly became America’s premier publication on the fine and decorative arts, architecture, preservation and interior design. Each bimonthly issue features a blend of authoritative content that is scholarly and accessible, including columns on current exhibitions, personalities in the field, notes on collecting and book reviews, as well as a revolving slate of feature articles by curators, and other researchers and writers. ANTIQUES also offers a vibrant menu of digital offerings, including newsletters and web-exclusive stories, the Instagram series Antique of the Day, and the podcast Curious Objects. At ANTIQUES, the arts of the past live on in the present day and illuminate the future.

“As only the seventh editor-in-chief in its history, including such legendary editors as Wendell Garrett, I look forward to this legendary publication telling even more stories — colorful, insightful, actionable, provocative, even investigative — and to taking The Magazine ANTIQUES and its platforms into the future, with respect but with a desire to surprise.”