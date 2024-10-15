The Locals Love Lebanon—57th Annual Antiques Show Brings Everyone Home

Review & Onsite Photos By Kiersten Busch

LEBANON, CONN. — The weather was perfect for shopping as the sun finished rising in the Connecticut sky on the morning of Saturday, September 28, the day of the 57th Annual Antique Show in Lebanon. Dealers were putting the finishing touches on their booths, spread throughout the Lebanon Green, as the nearby church’s bell struck 9 am, the start time for the single day of local antiquing organized by the Lebanon Historical Society. Featuring nearly 60 dealers, free parking and coffee, donuts, grilled hot dogs and burgers, homemade chowders, sandwiches and slices of pie, it was sure to be a good day for any who attended.

And a good day it was! Grace Sayles, public relations manager for the Lebanon Historical Society Museum — affectionately known as “Gracie” to all — shared with Antiques and The Arts Weekly after the show that, “We had a great day. All the dealers we spoke with had a good day; some even had a record day selling. One comment we always hear is, ‘We love coming to this show every year. Everyone is so friendly, and we are treated so well.’ Everyone always enjoys the food and especially the chowders and pie. Lebanon is a beautiful place with lots of history centered around the Lebanon Green. Great weather and lots of smiling faces.”

The first booth we stopped at belonged to sisters April Holinko and Ellie Nass. Selling under separate business names, the two each offered items from their late father’s collection, along with their own findings. “He used to set up at this show for many years; he did a lot of shows,” shared Holinko, who owns April’s Attic, based out of By the Pond, a 35-vendor shop in Columbia, Conn. “I’m continuing the tradition with my sister.” Holinko’s side of the booth contained a mix of many items, including antique oil and gasoline cans, cast iron banks and a few binders-worth of trade cards from the turn of the century, priced anywhere from $3 to $100 apiece.

“This is in our blood, to do this. It’s our life, even if we’re not selling it somewhere,” shared Ellie Nass, Ellie’s Little Place, Mansfield, Conn., the second half of the sisterly duo. She offered an eclectic mix of jewelry, antique buttons, vintage stuffed animals, vintage Christmas decorations, Americana and doll clothing.

Antique Persian and Turkish carpets lined almost every nook and cranny of the booth of Thomas Degnan, Ashford, Conn., who explained that he sourced his rugs from other antique dealers, out of homes and at various auctions. “I try to deal in quality and age,” he said. His favorite rug stood out from the rest; a Turkish Usha rug from the Nineteenth Century, which was mostly green in color. While most of his booth was oriented towards the carpets, Degnan did not want us to forget his other offerings: Asian and Middle Eastern porcelain — such as a bowl originally from Morocco — and a “nice collection of World War II models, probably from the 70s.” The models were mostly ships and U-boats originating from both Axis and Allied nations.

It was Pat and Joe Cosgrove’s first time at the Lebanon show; the brothers were selling things from their parents’ collection. Their morning thus far had been filled with their very first sales, Pat enthusiastically shared. Pat, based in Ashford, Conn., was offering his parents’ Pennsylvania stoneware. “To me, they’re functional even in a modern environment,” he added, explaining that potential buyers could repurpose the stoneware into something like a flower vase. His brother, Joe, based in Columbia, Conn., had a particular fascination with Coca-Cola advertisement, and offered signs, clocks, coolers, thermometers and other antique products from the soda company; he was selling a large sign when we approached the duo’s booth.

The owner of Staple View Antiques, Windsor, Conn., who chose not to publicize her name, used to work on a horse farm but now just does antiques shows. She and her family run the business together and she brought an eclectic mix of things to Lebanon, including live blueberry plants, antique books, lots of smalls, linens, vintage purses, wooden trunks, vintage Christmas ornaments, antique kitchen items and decorative plates, among others. When asked what her favorite thing was to collect, the owner shared it was difficult to choose, especially as she is older and selling her collections. However, when pressed, admitted she liked wooden articles, including kitchen items and wooden boxes.

Another eclectic stop was at the booth of John and Francine Gintoff, who go by the name 20th Century Objex. The East Hampton, Conn., couple had something for everyone; modern and traditional paintings, smalls, vintage dolls, silver and other jewelry, vintage bags from Coach and other high-end brands, vintage clothes, Steiff animals — we spotted bears, dogs and lambs — and a vast array of Disney and Star Wars items. Looking for a fun Halloween gift? One of the stand-out offerings from the Gintoff’s Disney collection was a number of still-in-the-box vintage The Nightmare Before Christmas dolls, including Jack Skellington. “We like to focus on Midcentury art and jewelry and art pottery,” Francine said, gesturing to a small Midcentury Modern table from the 1960s that exemplified the couples’ passion perfectly.

Traveling all the way from Narragansett, R.I., was Jeff Pratt, whose specialty is country antiques, cast iron, unusual smalls and books. “You name it, I sell it; whatever I can get,” he said with a smile. Going along with that theme, Pratt brought vintage milk bottles, antique books, a selection of wooden picnic baskets, a model firetruck, cast iron cookware, an English-style horse saddle and a collection of portraits and photographs of Marilyn Monroe, among other offerings. “I used to do shows all over New England, but this is the only show I do now,” Pratt said. What has kept him coming back? “I love the way it’s run; there’s a lot of country at this show, good food, well-advertised and the people that run it are outstanding.”

Cobblestone Farm does a few shows a year and mostly specializes in all things country, photography — specifically early photography and photo cases — and country signage and advertisement, which they had already sold that morning; they were also happy to share that they were dedicated readers of Antiques and The Arts Weekly. Also offered at the booth was a plethora of militariana, including antique officers’ hats and uniforms, swords and guns, among other items. An 1872 officer’s sword was being looked over by an attendee as we approached the booth; its rarity came from the fact that the officer’s name was etched into it, usually these types of blades did not contain names.

Len and Deb Messina, American Antiques and Collectibles, LLC, Middletown, Conn., were “having a great day” selling their collection of Connecticut glass bottles, which they had separated into different categories across the length of their large display table. Categories included a whole table of large Connecticut glass, standard fruit jars, medicine bottles and whiskey bottles. Of the whiskey bottles, Len mused, “they’re always popular; sometimes it’s the shape, sometimes the color. It’s just a lot of fun, it takes up room in any space.” Both Len and Deb were very happy with their audience at this show, explaining, “The people in this area have an appreciation for glass, not just old things in general; they definitely have an interest in glass. We’re always happy to be in Lebanon, we love the small town atmosphere, combined with the rich history.”

The 57th Annual Antique Show in Lebanon acts as a fundraiser for the Lebanon Historical Society. The date for next year’s show has not yet been announced. For information, 860-642-6579 or www.historyoflebanon.org.