‘The Land of Nod’ Awakens Highest Price For Fine Art At Leland Little - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — On September 10, Leland Little conducted an intimate, 109-lot Fine Art Auction, which closed with a 97 percent sell-through rate; only three lots did not sell during the sale. “The Land of Nod,” an oil on canvas by Charles Sims (British, 1873-1928) earned top-lot status. Portraying a group of children drifting into the world of sleep, the work was “Painted during the shadow of the First World War” and “resonates as an escapist vision, offering a tender contrast to the harsh realities of time,” according to catalog notes. With extensively documented provenance and exhibition history — retaining an exhibition label on its stretcher for the American Art Association / Anderson Galleries Inc. — the painting had sweet dreams at the sale-high price of $22,800, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.