Top Picks: The Heir To Atlantis

It was two films coming. Jason Momoa played Aquaman in the 2016 superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then in the 2017 Justice League. Now, the 2018 solo debut of Aquaman is due to hit the box office this December, with Momoa starring alongside Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and, wait for it, Dolph Lundgren. While the movies help build hype, the original comics are always better. A 9.4 graded edition of Aquaman #1 hits the block at Heritage, with only four copies of a higher grade extant. Check it out and a hot list of other great items in this week’s Top Picks.

HERITAGE

Sale Date: August 2–4, 2018

Lot 91124

Aquaman #1 (DC, 1962)

CGC NM 9.4, off-white to white pages. We had never seen a higher-graded copy than a NM- 9.2 prior to this copy gracing our sale. This is the first appearance of Quisp the water sprite. Nick Cardy art.

Current Bid: $7,500

BRUNEAU & CO

Sale Date: August 4, 2018

Lot 16

1881 Thomas A. Watson, Bell Prototype Telephone

Circa 1881, an original model of Alexander Graham Bell and Thomas A Watson’s first telephone. Accompanied with original patent paperwork dated 1881. Metal, wood, 5 by 4 by 2 inches.

Estimate: $10/10,000

STAIR GALLERIES

Sale Date: August 4, 2018

Lot 34

Pair of Fiske Recumbent Newfoundland Dogs

Cast iron, 22 by 42 by 15 inches.

Estimate: $3/5,000

KODNER GALLERIES

August 1

Lot 82

Russian Fabergé Agate Elephant Figure

With moonstone eyes and gilt 84 silver tusks in fitted box. Signed, stamped 84 silver mark, H.W.; box signed. Measures 2½ by 4 inches.

Estimate: $5/7,000

RAFAEL OSONA

Sale Date: August 4, 2018

Lot 252

American Life-Size Carved Pine Eagle Sculpture

Philadelphia, first quarter Nineteenth Century, attributed to William Rush. 33½ inches high.

GARTH’S

Sale Date: August 3, 2018

Lot 119

Filigree Chair By Angelo Arnold

Vermont, early Twenty First Century, steel, wood, foam, fabric. 84 inches long.

Estimate: $200/400

DONNY MALONE AUCTIONS

Sale Date: August 4, 2018

Lot 51

Rockwell Kent Ink Drawing

“Tug Of War” with purchase receipt dated 1987. Signed with the estate stamp, 10 by 8 inches.

Estimate: $500/1,000

CONESTOGA AUCTION COMPANY

Sale Date: August 4, 2018

Lot 646

Delaware Chippendale Inlaid Burl Walnut Highboy

Cove molded cornice, three over four rows of split lip-molded and dovetailed graduated drawers, reeded and shell carving. Lower section with two split lip-molded dovetailed drawers. Urn and drape carving, shaped and molded apron, cabriole legs with claw and ball feet. 67½ inches high.

Estimate: $2/4,000

AUCTIONS AT SHOWPLACE

Sale Date: August 5, 2018

Lot 9

Art Smith (1917–1982) Modernist Cuff Bracelet

Vintage, brass and copper, bearing signature on interior.

Estimate: $1/2,000