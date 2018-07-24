Top Picks: The Heir To Atlantis

-
Published: July 24, 2018
It was two films coming. Jason Momoa played Aquaman in the 2016 superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then in the 2017 Justice League. Now, the 2018 solo debut of Aquaman is due to hit the box office this December, with Momoa starring alongside Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and, wait for it, Dolph Lundgren. While the movies help build hype, the original comics are always better. A 9.4 graded edition of Aquaman #1 hits the block at Heritage, with only four copies of a higher grade extant. Check it out and a hot list of other great items in this week’s Top Picks.
Sale Date: August 2–4, 2018
Lot 91124
Aquaman #1 (DC, 1962)
CGC NM 9.4, off-white to white pages. We had never seen a higher-graded copy than a NM- 9.2 prior to this copy gracing our sale. This is the first appearance of Quisp the water sprite. Nick Cardy art.
Current Bid: $7,500
Sale Date: August 4, 2018
Lot 16
1881 Thomas A. Watson, Bell Prototype Telephone
Circa 1881, an original model of Alexander Graham Bell and Thomas A Watson’s first telephone. Accompanied with original patent paperwork dated 1881. Metal, wood, 5 by 4 by 2 inches.
Estimate: $10/10,000
Sale Date: August 4, 2018
Lot 34
Pair of Fiske Recumbent Newfoundland Dogs
Cast iron, 22 by 42 by 15 inches.
Estimate: $3/5,000
August 1
Lot 82
Russian Fabergé Agate Elephant Figure
With moonstone eyes and gilt 84 silver tusks in fitted box. Signed, stamped 84 silver mark, H.W.; box signed. Measures 2½ by 4 inches.
Estimate: $5/7,000
Sale Date: August 4, 2018
Lot 252
American Life-Size Carved Pine Eagle Sculpture
Philadelphia, first quarter Nineteenth Century, attributed to William Rush. 33½ inches high.
Sale Date: August 3, 2018
Lot 119
Filigree Chair By Angelo Arnold
Vermont, early Twenty First Century, steel, wood, foam, fabric. 84 inches long.
Estimate: $200/400
Sale Date: August 4, 2018
Lot 51
Rockwell Kent Ink Drawing
“Tug Of War” with purchase receipt dated 1987. Signed with the estate stamp, 10 by 8 inches.
Estimate: $500/1,000
Sale Date: August 4, 2018
Lot 646
Delaware Chippendale Inlaid Burl Walnut Highboy
Cove molded cornice, three over four rows of split lip-molded and dovetailed graduated drawers, reeded and shell carving. Lower section with two split lip-molded dovetailed drawers. Urn and drape carving, shaped and molded apron, cabriole legs with claw and ball feet. 67½ inches high.
Estimate: $2/4,000
Sale Date: August 5, 2018
Lot 9
Art Smith (1917–1982) Modernist Cuff Bracelet
Vintage, brass and copper, bearing signature on interior.
Estimate: $1/2,000
