The Hamptons: Your Summer Home For Antiques & Design - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review & Onsite Photos by Carly Timpson

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — The East Hampton Historical Society celebrated its 19th annual Antiques and Design Show at the historic Mulford Farm on July 12-13, with a preview cocktail party on Friday evening, July 11. Given its trendy location, the exceptional merchandise on offer from more than 50 dealers and the nearly 2,000 shoppers who attended throughout the weekend, it was no surprise that notable figures such as Katie Couric, Nathan Lane, Donna Karan and Aerin Lauder found their way to the show. The diverse swath of dealers offered everything from rattan and bamboo furniture to intricate lighting, textiles and architectural elements. Other highlights included American and European country furniture, Art Deco and Moderne pieces, garden ornaments, industrial items, paintings, trade signs, period jewelry, weathervanes and mirrors.

This year, David Kleinberg — a member of the Interior Design Magazine Hall of Fame, recipient of the New York School of Interior Design’s Albert Hadley Lifetime Achievement Award and author of Traditional Now: Interiors (The Monacelli Press, 2011) — was the event’s honorary chair. Other members of the Design Committee included Kendell Cronstrom & Alejandro Saralegui, Steven Gambrel, Stephen Drucker, Bryan Graybill, Perry Guillot, Alexa Hampton, Victoria Hagan, Edmund Hollander, Casey Kenyon, Cathy Kincaid, Reinaldo Leandro, Jennifer Mabley & Austin Handler, Stewart Manger, Charlotte Moss, David Netto, Mario Nievera, Kyle O’Donnell, Alex Papachristidis, Tom Samet & Nathan Wold, Scott Sanders, Brian Sawyer, Tom Scheerer, Mary Margaret Trousdale, Suzanne Tucker, Brian Walker, Marshall Watson and Ann Wolf.

Debbie Druker, president of the East Hampton Historical Society Board of Trustees, reported, “Our 2025 Antiques and Design Show was an outstanding success, with a remarkable increase in ticket sales for both our Preview Party and weekend attendance. The dealers had a great assortment of antiques and Midcentury pieces across a wide spectrum of price points, ensuring there was truly something for everyone. We were especially honored to have so many notable luminaries on our Design Committee, including our honorary chair, David Kleinberg, whose involvement greatly enhanced the show’s visibility and drew an even larger audience. All in all, this year’s show has set the bar high for 2026!”

Carol Vargo is Gray Antiques from Lakeville, Conn., and this was her fourth year exhibiting at the show; she told us, “This year’s show was my best year ever.” Early on day one, her booth was already showing a few empty spaces and even more red “sold” stickers. One of the most notable items already sold was an 1820s Swedish giltwood cornucopia-form mirror, which came from the estate of designer Mica Ertegun and sold to a Southern interior designer. Other items marked “sold” included an outdoor table with iron horse legs and a lava stone top, planters by Willy Guhl and a Scandinavian-style lamp. She also had a great pair of vintage chairs that were “reimagined” in collaboration with Christina Nielsen Design, and a set of antique naturalist engravings that she recently acquired at a Parisian flea market. “This is by far my favorite antique show of the year for its beautiful setting and stylish clientele. I always source pieces that complement the easy elegance of the Hamptons… The show draws national designers as well as a sophisticated and in-teresting clientele in the Hamptons for the summer. Whether it is a top designer shopping for clients for multiple projects or a bright young couple shopping for an antique or two for their first home, the show always has a great mix of visitors across generations and style.”

Marta Gualda, who is Marta Gualda Artifacts, was back at the show for her second year. Her booth was stocked with a mix of pottery pieces, furniture, art and other decorative fashions. After the show, she commented, “It was a pleasure to see some familiar faces from last year, but this time I had the honor to meet some interesting people from the design, fashion and beauty industries. It is an exquisite show, from the venue to the flower arrangements; you could find curated antiques by some of the most prestigious antique dealers in the US. People were drawn to the antique Spanish pottery I normally carry, which I consider my ‘signature pieces.’ I also sold a good number of paintings from the Nineteenth and Twentieth Century, but the star of my booth was my beautiful Venetian lacca povera secretary from the Eighteenth Century. The weather collaborated too, which is also a nice thing considering it’s an outdoor show. I can’t wait to come back next year!”

“Worth Walking On” is the tagline of Retorra, the Swarthmore, Penn.-based rug company owned by Ryan Reitmeyer, who was attending the show for his first time. Reitmeyer’s rugs caught the eye of many customers, though he noted it’s harder to sell a rug — compared to other elements of design — to someone who is not there with the intention of purchasing one. Still, he reported having a good show and making great connections. “My goal was to meet interior designers who would like my antique and custom rugs and would be interested in using them on a project. To that end, I think the show was successful. The reach of the show draws from multiple markets beyond East Hampton, so I was able to talk to clients from different parts of the country. Additionally, my follow-up work has led to a couple of strong inquiries about my more serious antique pieces. Overall, I brought fewer pieces than many of my colleagues at the exhibition. However, I think it was worth it since I was more primarily interested in marketing my work for later sales rather than trying to sell at the show directly.”

William Drucker of Drucker Antiques has been selling at the East Hampton show for as long as it’s been running. Specializing in Georg Jensen and other Twentieth Century Danish silver, he had lots of tableware and practical objects, though he also stocked cases with jewelry and other decorative accessories. He noted, “The show is dynamic for the wide range of decorative objects displayed. We sold a beautiful Arts & Crafts jadeite necklace and bracelet set, a set of Georg Jensen continental flatware featuring a 10-piece place setting service for 12 and a wonderful pair of Art Deco cufflinks with amethysts.” Additionally, he said that “things for the table [were] doing well,” explaining that “people out here like to entertain.”

Silver was also the specialty of Raymond Sasson, who sells under the name Sasson Fine Silver. However, Sasson primarily focuses on American sterling silver hollowware and flatware. He pointed out some notable pieces in his booth, including two Midcentury Modern pitchers, three different colored Gorham candy jars that came from the Dallas Museum of Art and a Tiffany wood-bottomed gallery tray. Sasson was thrilled to report selling a silver picture frame to a celebrity at Friday evening’s Preview Party.

“This was my first year exhibiting at The East Hampton Antiques & Design Show. It was such a great experience getting to meet other dealers, chat with customers and design lovers and see so many treasures exhibited in such dynamic ways. We sold a lot of decorative items — including Lalique crystal and Swedish bronze. Additionally, people were really drawn to our Tovaglia table, Japanese hibachi table and Jakobsson ceiling fixture,” said Carly Krieger, founder of Past Lives Studio.

Another first-timer was Christopher Cawley Antiques & Interiors. The New York City-based dealer reported having a good show, saying, “We sold a pair of J.W. Fiske urns on pedestals with the most beautiful patina. People were drawn to walkable smalls and paintings.” However, Cawley also noted, “Furniture did not move like we heard it has in the past.”

It was also the first show for The Salt Air Farmhouse, the New York-based interior design duo of Joan and Nick Swanson. The Swansons primary niche is repurposed drop cloth tapestries, of which they had several eye-catching examples. Using salvaged pieces of painter’s drop cloth and other vintage linen and canvas fabrics, the pair creates striking artworks featuring bold images and text. One example, a splattered off-white drop cloth featured a navy blue whale with letters reading “‘The Whale’” cut from the same navy cloth. Others resembled flags, such as the Jolly Roger or a red-and-white zig-zag and lightning bolt rendition of the American flag. In addition to the framed tapestries, they also stocked a selection of wood furniture, including two dressers, tables and several chairs.

On the other hand, several dealers had been attending for more than a decade, with some reporting having been there since the beginning, nearly 20 years ago now. Withington & Company Antiques was one such veteran. With offerings that overflowed outside of the tent, many of Bob Withington’s garden ornaments and furniture were situated in plain sight for all to see, though more of his European decorative arts were housed inside. He had everything from life-size statues, to garden benches, to light fixtures, to formal period furniture, to fine art.

Jill Frankel of Lawrence Farms Antiques was back for her 14th year. She said it has always been a successful show for her, and she evidenced that, commenting, “Sales were strong and steady throughout the weekend, with many occurring during the benefit party Friday night. Notably, at the party, I sold a rare French hand-painted advertising sign for ‘Laurent Perrier,’ circa 1930. Additionally, several garden pieces were sold including pairs of antique French iron planters and a pair of wrought iron chairs.” Frankel also shared that she appreciates the “Great attendance and strong support from the East Hampton Historical Society. It is a very well-managed show throughout the weekend by [the show’s managing partner] Vitas Normantas and his staff.”

The Antiques and Design Show will return to Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, on July 19-21, 2026, for its 20th anniversary. For information, www.easthamptonantiquesshow.com.