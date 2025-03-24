‘The Great Wave’ Makes Huge Splash At Heritage

DALLAS — A rare, early impression of Katsushika Hokusai’s infamous “Under the Wave Off Kanagawa (The Great Wave) (Kanagawa oki nami ura)” from his print series “Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjurokkei)” engulfed its $100/150,000 estimate to achieve $425,000, leading Heritage Auctions’ Masterpieces: Japanese Prints from the Nelkin Collection Signature Auction on March 20. The white glove sale saw 274 lots of Japanese woodblock prints and other related items cross the block, totaling $2,476,537. “The Great Wave” was the firm’s centerpiece for the sale, which coincided with Asia Week New York (March 13-21). The woodblock print embellished with light mica powder was signed “Hokusai aratame litsu hitsu” and was published circa 1831 by Nishimuraya Yohachi (Eijudo). According to catalog notes, this impression’s “inked guidelines hint at its intended transformation into a folding fan (ogi), an object of both beauty and utility.” Prices include buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.