‘The Flower Children’ By Roger Medearis Dance To The Top At Rachel Davis

CLEVELAND, OHIO — The top lot at Rachel Davis Fine Art’s March 19 sale at $45,000, including buyer’s premium, was by Roger Medearis (American, 1920-2001). “The Flower Children,’’ 1969, an egg tempera and acrylic on canvas, came together with the preliminary sketches, including the drawing, tone sketch and color sketch, all signed Medearis lower right. Framed, the pieces measured 16 by 22 each. A Regionalist painter, Medearis was a student of Thomas Hart Benton while at the Kansas City Art Institute in the late 1930s and took up the technique of egg tempera painting, a rediscovered medium popular with Regionalists. “The Flower Children,” a lively scene of hippies dancing in LA’s Griffith Park, was from a private Cleveland collection and had an extensive exhibition history.

Watch for more highlights from this sale in a review to follow.