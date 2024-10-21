The Emperor’s Nine Dragon Banner Leads Lark Mason’s Asian Art Sale Series

NEW YORK CITY — In a series of four Asian art sales running October 1-15, Lark Mason Associates offered more than 950 lots, which realized more than $900,000, including buyer’s premium. The top lot of all four sales was a Chinese imperial yellow ground nine dragon brocaded and kesi silk panel, Qing dynasty, which rose to $78,125, with premium, in the firm’s Chinese and Other Asian Works of Art sale. Cataloged as a “sumptuous display of power,” the textile’s nine dragons represent imperial authority and the yellow color was reserved exclusively for the emperor. Such large and impressive tapestries as this were hung throughout the Forbidden City. Its padding suggests that this banner was likely used during the winter months. Said Lark Mason, “The strength of the four auctions was based upon a large number of attractive, lower to middle-market items. Going into the sale, we determined that the best approach was to offer these in smaller sales rather than a single large sale.” All four sales will be reviewed in a later issue.