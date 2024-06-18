The Edwards’ Eye: Single Owner Collection Nets $861,000 For Brunk

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — “Given the time, expertise, research, and energy that Clare and Jared Edwards invested to build this collection over several decades, we were particularly honored to be chosen to bring it to market. Many of these wonderful paintings and objects have gone directly into other private collections where they will be similarly admired and appreciated, continuing their storied history. We were excited to see so much participation from New England collectors, as well as from museums. The joy that the Edwards’ found in collecting continued through the sale process — they were wonderful to work with.”

Andrew Brunk shared those thoughts with Antiques and The Arts Weekly shortly after Brunk Auction dispatched nearly 350 lots in the single-owner sale of Clare and Jared Edwards on June 5. The Hartford, Conn., couple’s collection amassed $861,000 with 94 percent of the lots gaveled successfully.

Fine art was the leading category of the day and Nan Zander, Brunk’s director of American fine art, was equally enthusiastic. “What a pleasure the sale was. Regarding top lots, I will say that it was very rewarding to have a great collection of works by the very rare Dennis Miller Bunker, and then to see them do so well. Whether buyers knew it or not, the Edwards were responsible in many ways for Bunker’s current desirability, ‘The Yellow Rose,’ an iconic Bunker image, had fierce competition, and many people traveled to see it (and everything else) in person. The buyer traveled a great distance to see it in person, and to bid on it without hesitation in the saleroom. He came away with a real prize. In the end, it will be going from one important private New England collection (The Edwards’) into another private New England collection.

“Private buyers overall were very strong in this sale, with the other top prize of the day, the Maxfield Parrish, also selling into a private New England collection. Both private buyers and important trade buyers were winners, with important institutions participating as well. The important paintings were personal paintings in many ways, not large exhibition works, but rather intimate, and with the added imprimatur of the Edwards provenance, collectors recognized an amazing opportunity. It was a privilege to work with this wonderful collection and its wonderful owners.”

Sharing the highest price of the day — $98,400 — was “Vase with Yellow Rose” by Dennis Miller Bunker (American, 1861-1890) and Maxfield Parrish’s (American, 1870-1966) “Brook at Sunset,” each of which had provenance to Boston’s Vose Galleries and publication history. An additional eight works by Bunker were on offer, in pencil, gouache, as well as oil, realizing prices ranging from $615 to $20,910.

Elizabeth Vaughan Okie Paxton’s (American, 1877-1971) “Red, White and Blue,” a charming still life rose to $36,900 and a third-place finish overall. Exhibition history with the Guild of Boston Artists undoubtedly added interest in the oil on canvas board composition. The work of another woman artist — Fidelia Bridges (American, 1834-1923) — also exceeded expectations when her “Fringed Gentian and Wood Anemone” watercolor blossomed to $5,843.

International bidders and institutions also competed in the sale and prevailed on several lots. Acquired for $29,520 by an international buyer was “Tropioleum Carieriancis,” by Charles Rennie Mackintosh (Scottish, 1868-1928), which had been exhibited at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 1968. Museum exhibition history was also a driving factor of William-Adolphe Bouguereau’s (French, 1825-1905) ink drawing titled “L’Aube or L’Aurore, (Dawn).” It was won by an unidentified museum for $23,370.

A small but choice selection of more than two dozen lots of jewelry added some bling and high prices. Nearly tripling its high estimate with an $86,100 result, a Tiffany & Co., 3.52-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond ring found what may be a temporary new home with a trade buyer bidding on the phone. Another lot — an emerald and diamond line bracelet with 20 carre-cut diamonds and 16 emeralds — also exceeded expectations, selling to a phone bidding trade buyer for $19,680.

Decorative arts were also part of the Edwards’ collection and high prices were achieved in a number of related sub-categories. An Eighteenth Century British Chinese Chippendale carved and giltwood mirror nearly doubled its high estimate, selling for $10,455 to a trade buyer bidding on the phone. Dated to circa 1910, an Arts and Crafts Donegal Arts carpet, designed for Alexander Morton & Co., in subtle browns, greens and yellows, earned $7,995 from a phone bidding trade buyer. Not to be outdone, about a dozen lots of silver were topped at $6,150 by a Gorham Aesthetic Movement sterling ladle in the Narragansett pattern.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Brunk Auctions’ next sales include British and Continental fine and decorative art (June 26), American and Southern art and antiques (June 27) and The Great Outdoors (July 10). For information, www.brunkauctions.com or 828-254-6846.