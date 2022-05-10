‘The Dolls’ Matinee’ By F.S. Church Animates First Day At Cottone’s

GENESEO, N.Y. — Two days of antiques and fine art across the block at Cottone Auctions, May 5 and 6, resulted in more than 300 lots finding new homes, including paintings and prints, decorative arts, Twentieth Century design, estate jewelry, Asian art, furniture, Americana, stoneware and more. The sales were led by a charming painting by Frederick Stuart Church (American, 1842-1924), nicely timed for Mother’s Day, depicting a young girl perched in a tree in her Sunday best with a menagerie of her cherished dolls and a coterie of fanciful wildlife. “The Dolls’ Matinee,” oil on Masonite, 18 by 26 inches and signed “F S. Church N.Y. 91. Copyright” lower right, surpassed its $5/8,000 estimate and sold for $16,800, including buyer’s premium. Working mainly as an illustrator and especially known for his and often allegorical depiction of animals, Church portrayed them with fondness, mixing a thorough understanding of animal anatomy, as well as of animal facial expressions and the moods and feelings they conveyed. The sale totaled $661,128 with premium. More highlights from both days will be featured in a later review.