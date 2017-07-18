The Deerfield Antiques Show Opens

Deerfield, NH – For many years the late Nan Gurley drew people to the Deerfield Fairgrounds to shop an antiques show with exhibitors filling some of the buildings, as well as tenting about the grounds. Last year there was no show at the Fairgrounds, but this year The Deerfield Antiques Show is making its debut, opening today, Monday, August 7, under the management of Gurley Antique Shows, Joshua and Rachel, and joining the other shows that make up Antiques Week In New Hampshire. Sixty five dealers are there with inventories that run the gamut, from Americana to decorative accessories, from fine antiques to fine art, and hundreds of objects that will be snapped up just because they please the eye. Shopping begins at 10 am and ends at 4 pm. For additional information 207-229-0403 or 207-396-4255.