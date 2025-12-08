The Criterion Sings Loudest For Schillaci & Shultis - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: December 8, 2025
EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — Session three of the Arthur J. Dell, Jr, collection was auctioned by Schillaci & Shultis (Two Feathers Antiques & Auctions Services) on December 6. This installment featured mechanical, musical and Christmas items. The session was led by an exceptional example of The Criterion — a disc music box by J. M. Paillard, New York, in an ornately-carved quarter-sawn oak case, 11½ inches high by 22½ inches wide by 20½ inches deep. The music box was matched with a 34-inch carved oak stand that housed 66 Criterion discs. In functional condition having its likely original crank, the piece was played to $3,510, including buyer’s premium ($2,5/4,500). Other mechanical wonders from the Dell collection will be featured in a future issue.
