The Courtship Of Sarasota Estate Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: February 14, 2023
SARASOTA, FLA. — The Important Fine Book & Manuscript Spectacular sale took place at Sarasota Estate Auction on February 12 with 144 lots looking for new shelves to fill. At the top of the listings was a surprise: an inscribed and signed copy of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s narrative poem, “The Courtship of Miles Standish” (1858) that was estimated at $400/800 and sold for $32,760. The first edition, later printing of the eight-volume set was rebound in the 1890s, and the lot included letters from the artisans who performed this service. Enclosed in a custom felt-lined slipcase, result is an excellently preserved book with gilt designs on both boards, five raised bands and gilt-ruled borders. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. More on this and other winning lots in an upcoming issue.
