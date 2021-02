HUDSON, N.Y. – A Queen Anne painted “Heart and Crown” armchair with a rush seat showed heart at Stair’s two-day Americana sale on January 28-29, pushed by 50 bids from its $300/600 estimate to a final price of $19,680, including buyer’s premium. Repairs to the top rail in a couple of spots, some wear on its armrests and other surfaces and minor joint separations did little to deter bidders from pursuing the chair exhibiting good scale. Property of a Landmark house, the 48-by-24¼-by-19¼-inch chair was just one of the highlights of the 436 lots crossing the block over the two days devoted to furniture, decorations and art representing all periods of production with a particular emphasis on the early Nineteenth Century. Top lot overall was a Chippendale carved mahogany and brown painted tester bed that similarly trounced its $600/800 estimate to settle at $24,600. On January 27, Stair gave bidders a taste of dealer John Rosselli’s distinctive eye when it presented “Master Class: John Rosselli’s Artful Eye,” featuring about a 200 lots from his collection, led by a pair of modern carved and painted wood Palm Tree pilasters, 6 feet 10 inches high, that rose to $11,520, again with premium. A full recap of the three days of sales follows.