Review and Photos by Jackie Sideli

EAST FALMOUTH, MASS. – There was a sizeable group of customers lined up for the opening of the 2019 Spring Antique Show at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 1. The show is one of two produced annually by the Cape Cod Antique Dealers Association (CCADA). The second show takes place in Orleans, Mass., this year scheduled for 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday, August 10, under tents on the front lawn of the Nauset School, on Route 28.

Antiques dealer Doc Engine, from Holliston, Mass., and South Dennis, Mass., was also showing a country sign that read “High Street Gift Shop.” Edward and Charlene Dixon from Eastham, Mass., were exhibiting a red, white and blue bucket, painted in a patriotic fashion, with the words “Let Freedom Ring” painted on the side, which was priced at $195, as well as a nice selection of folky accessories and nautical related antiques.

Association member William Nickerson, from Orleans, was showing a booth full of formal American furniture and accessories. Among the items shown included were a painting of a whaling scene, priced at $850, and two chests of drawers: one with four drawers that was priced at $895, and one with six drawers, which Nickerson had priced at $1,250.

Another association member was Goosefare Antiques, who had come from Saco, Maine, to exhibit at the show. The dealers displayed a pair of Washington cast iron andirons, which were priced at $325, and a shadowbox with a sailing ship under glass, priced at $695.

Antique dealer Edythe Davinis, whose shop Edythe & Co., on Main Street in Osterville, Mass., “benefits from the show – it’s a great group.” Said Davinis in a post-show interview, “I did okay at the show, which I still do to draw people in. I had garden pieces at the show, including a stylish set of decorative white metal ice cream parlor chairs, which were priced at just $175 and a deer head skeleton, priced at $125. It’s hard to get customers to come to my shop in Osterville, but two people will come to see me because of the show.”

Veteran antiques dealer Henry T. Callan Fine Art, from East Sandwich, Mass., had a group of Canton pieces on display in his booth. The Canton center dish, dating from circa 1840, was priced at $345, and the Canton undertray with some reticulation and no marks was priced at $325, with some imperfections, and another undertray was priced at $365. A shrimp dish was offered at $545. Said Callan in a post-show interview, “It’s a funny little show – renewing old acquaintances. A couple came in who had attended a series of lectures I did about 20 years ago at a local college”.

Veteran antiques dealers Barbara and Charles Adams, longtime members of CCADA, were set up at the show. The South Yarmouth, Mass., dealers were exhibiting a sign that read “Cranberries” and a country round top hutch table. In a post-show chat, Charles revealed that, “we made a good profit.” Barbara continued, “Among other things, we sold a decorated paddle for $100, several pieces of blue glass, a large ceramic rabbit, two paintings, some eel spears and three baskets. The baskets were priced $150 to $300, and we were pleased. We bought well at the show, including a purchase of a large Cape Cod map.” Charles Adams is a past president of CCADA and current head of the directory and membership, while Barbara is the recording secretary.

Charlene and Edward Dixon commented, “the customers came to buy, we had great attendance, from both on Cape and off. Some customers came from Boston, and some people in attendance, who were here on vacation, came from Maryland and Delaware. We sold a huge nautical copper whale weathervane, and a painting of ‘The Invincible.'”

The 30-dealer show is a staple on the Cape Cod Antiques scene, and it draws in a healthy crowd of customers. Among the dealers who were showing was Carl Peterson from Sherman Alden Antiques, East Falmouth. In a post-show chat, Peterson revealed that he had sold an important historic cranberry scoop, which was stamped by E.D. Atwood, who was the person who owned the cranberry field and started the Edaville Railroad. The scoop was accompanied by a vintage photograph of Atwood with his big Santa Claus beard driving the Edaville Railroad train.

Among the other antiques dealers exhibiting were Cummaquid Farm Antiques, from Cummaquid, Mass.; David Thompson Antiques and Art from South Dennis, Mass.; and Hillary and Paulette Nolan from Falmouth, Mass. The Nolans were exhibiting a formal sideboard, which was priced at just $275, and a pair of folky lamps, dating from the Twentieth Century, which were decorated with fragments.

Other dealers set up at the antiques show included Wordly Things from Cummaquid, Mass.; Woodsview Antiques from Sandwich, Mass.; and Whaling Days Antiques, who came to the show from New Bedford, Mass. and had done well, selling scrimshaw and nautical, their “specialty.”

The Cape Cod Antiques Dealers Association produced a Spring Antiques Seminar in April, featuring historian Duncan Oliver, whose lecture was titled, “Shore Whaling Ephemera, and Artifacts,” while Kevin Rita gave a presentation, “Paintings Away from Provincetown – Important Cape Artists from Orleans, Chatham and Harwich.” Eldred’s Auction and Appraisal Company from Dennis, Mass., gave a presentation titled, “What’s hot and what’s not.” Eldred’s gave two free appraisals to attendees or charged $10 per item appraised to visitors.

All in all, the Cape Cod Antique Dealers Association spring antiques show was a success, with healthy business and quality throughout. It remains a great place to find Americana, folky accessories, baskets, nautical and American paintings. There seems to be a good solid customer base who not only buy at the show but visit the dealers afterwards.

CCADA will hold an annual dinner meeting and auction on Wednesday, October 23, at the Olde Yarmouth Inn, in Yarmouth Port, Mass., and the board meetings are on the third Tuesday of every month.

For additional information, www.ccada.com.