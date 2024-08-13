‘The Best Of The Best’ At RSL Auction Company

Review & Onsite Photos by Z.G. Burnett

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — On the quiet, sunny Saturday morning of August 3, a storm of excitement was brewing at the RSL Auction Company. The rumblings began the night before when old friends and fellow collectors met for refreshments and an advance viewing of three historic collections: the Haradin family collection, the Carl and Linda Thomas paper lithography collection and the Ron and Sandy Rosen Kobe toy collection. Amounting to almost 500 lots altogether, each of them sold the next day, totaling nearly $4.26 million. “The sale by any stretch of the imagination did unbelievably well,” said Leon Weiss, the “L” of the RSL Auction Company, the following Monday.

The collection of Dr Anthony “Tony” (1937-2016) and Roberta Haradin began in 1969, when they purchased a lot of five mechanical banks at a local auction. They let each of their three sons pick a favorite, starting a family collection of banks and toys that’s developed in number and prestige for the past 50 years. Ray Haradin, the “R” in RSL Auction Company, was one of those lucky sons, and took part in the auctions by managing phone bids. Although their banks were frequently published in books about the subject, the Haradins’ collection was never on public display. Friends and specialists were privileged guests to their home for viewings, and many such people were present for bidding.

“I never thought these would go up [for sale],” was overheard more than a few times before the auction started. Richard Opfer of Richard Opfer Auctioneering, Inc., Lutherville, Md., covered both halves of the auction; bidders also participated over the phone, on LiveAuctioneers and RSL’s in-house bidding platform, BidSpirit.

“You’re going to get tired of hearing ‘this is the best-known example,’ but it’s true,” Opfer said when opening the auction. A veteran of the floor, Opfer has been working in auctions for almost 60 years, and with RSL Auctions for 20 years. “He was a prince, and she’s a princess,” he said of Tony and Roberta Haradin. “It’s such a collection, you just can’t find banks in this condition.” Opfer was especially pleased with the turnout, saying the crowd was two to three times larger than their average audience. “It’s a pleasure and honor [to conduct this auction],” he added.

The first session was standing room only and focused on the Haradin Family Collection, which produced the crown jewels of the overall auction. First among these was the “Charles” Hose Reel Carriage made by the George Brown Company of Forestville, Conn., circa 1870, in “pristine” condition. This particular example came with a long list of accolades, as well as bidders who followed the carriage through auction even as far back as when the Haradin family bought it almost 40 years ago. In his book The World of Antique Toys (1990), Jeffrey Levitt, proprietor of Mint and Boxed, described the “Charles” Hose Reel as the most important American tin toy in existence. It sold the same year for $1 million, the highest price paid for an American toy before or since. The winning bidder, who preferred to remain anonymous, was one of the aforementioned who had been watching the carriage’s progress, and finally won it for $312,000.

Following this was a rare pedestal variation of a Jonah and the Whale Bank in near-mint condition, one of the few of its kind to surface on the secondary market. In vibrant original paint, the scene shows when Jonah is spat out by the whale, rather than when he’s swallowed. In order for this to happen, the operator must pull a lever to lock the whale’s mouth and tail in place, insert a penny, and push a button. This causes Jonah to be spat out onto a beach, the whale to raise its tail and the penny to be deposited. In an effort to obtain the bank, the top bidder spat out $300,000.

It did not take long for lots to reach six-figure sales – the first was the third lot, a Clown, Harlequin and Columbine Mechanical Bank that sold for $168,000. Made by the J&E Stevens Company of Cromwell, Conn., in the early 1880s, the Harlequin Bank showed a Harlequinade, a British comedic style of pantomime performance by the classic commedia dell’arte characters. This example came from the eminent Gertrude Hegarty collection. In absolutely perfect condition, the bank is even more rare because the thinner metal components of these banks are often found broken or repaired.

The Harlequin was shortly surpassed by a circa 1885 merry-go-round bank made by the Keyser & Rex Company of Frankford, Penn. Also from the Hegarty collection, it brought $216,000. This carousel showed a red and yellow canopy, which varies in color from bank to bank. Operated by a working crank that rings a bell and makes the children spin round and round on their carousel animals while watched over by the ticket man, the condition was “very exceptional” and “has often been referred to as the finest extant example.”

The only top lot that was not a bank was a Royal Circus Revolving Monkey Cage cast iron toy that placed fourth in the overall auction at $192,000. With only three extant like it known, this “holy grail” of the Royal Circus set was described as the “supreme achievement” of the Hubley Manufacturing Company, Lancaster, Penn. In mint condition, the monkeys moved around their cage as the carriage was pushed around, each with smooth action.

Also by the Keyser & Rex Company was a Roller Skating Bank, “one of the most impressive mechanical banks ever brought to market.” Showing four different scenes in one tableau, the most prominent was the race between the boy and girl skaters, made to move around the track with complex mechanics hidden underneath the rink. The penny would have been placed in the top of the rear canopy and dropped into the bank once the skaters reached the referee. The real winner was the high bidder, who brought the bank home for $156,000.

One particularly nutty exchange took place during bidding for a circa 1881 Squirrel and Tree Stump Bank made by Mechanical Novelty Works of New Britain, Conn. Meant to teach children about the virtue of thrift by emulating the squirrel who stores nuts away for winter, Opfer was willing to shake bidders’ money trees for more. After closing, Opfer asked the winning bidder, “What’s $10,000 more?” The bidder, who had just purchased the preceding Bismark Pig Bank for $27,600 replied, “Why not make it $20,000 more?” As it was, the Squirrel Bank’s price stood at $42,000.

One particular phone bidder purchased at least 10 lots during the first session, including the fantastical Articulated Swan Chariot. Also made by the J&E Stevens Company, the carriage showed a girl in a large clamshell being ferried through the water by an almost proportionally correct swan. As the wheels turn, the swan flaps its wings. At $16,800 it was not nearly the most expensive lot, but the imaginative, fragile toy was in “flawless mint condition,” with no restoration and came with its own original box.

The second section produced even more wonders, and the bidding concentration shifted from the floor to phones for the Carl and Linda Thomas paper lithography collection. The third co-founder and the “S” of RSL, Steven Weiss, continued assisting phone bidders — at least, those who were available to take his call.

“One of the greatest antique toys that RSL Auctions has ever sold and certainly the finest paper litho toy to ever be offered publicly” was high praise indeed, but certainly deserved by an intact set of mint Base Ball Ten-Pins. These were probably produced by American manufacturer Selchow & Righter in the 1880s, but this example was found recently at a flea market in northern England. The pieces were rarely handled, and it seemed as though they had been kept in the original box for over a century. This spectacular set went to a phone bidder for $45,000.

Another toy with outstanding lithographic decoration was the Our Sailor Boy Naval Blocks set, produced circa 1900 by the R. Bliss Company of Pawtucket, R.I. From the Thomas collection, each block was colorfully illustrated to create different scenes, featuring contemporary admirals, activities and objects from contemporary life at sea. In extraordinary original condition, the set went to a bidder on the floor who had purchased a few other lots but passed on more. This lot must have been his main objective, for it was his highest bid at $8,400.

One of many Black Americana examples listed in the auction was an important painted “Ham-Fat” sled, referring to the minstrel show depicted on the sled’s surface. “Ham-fatters” were white performers in blackface “trying to capture the exotic essence of a true Black entertainer but failing miserably.” Other lots were even less delicate in their portrayal of African Americans, and the RSL Auction catalog was not shy about pointing out the rampant institutional racism that made it possible for such things to be produced. Yet, as this auction shows, they are still highly collectible, and this sled was an especially complex artifact of American sociocultural history. It sold for $7,800 on BidSpirit.

Technically still a toy, one of the larger yet still diminutive lots was a carved and painted Peacock Carousel figure that was bid to $14,400. The artist or manufacturer was unknown, probably American, and was likely part of a traveling carnival due to its small size and portability. With two burgundy velvet cushions, the peacock was intended to accommodate two especially young children. The iridescent paint is original and references the work of Louis Comfort Tiffany, placing its date around 1910. Sold by the Metropolitan Museum of Art at one time, at this auction the peacock brought $14,400.

Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. RSL Auction Company’s next online auction will consist of 250 European die-casttoy lots, date to be announced. For information, www.rslauctionco.com or 908-823-4049.