The Beat Goes On At Ahlers & Ogletree - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ATLANTA, GA. — Ahlers & Ogletree presented more than 1,200 lots from August 25 to 27 during its August Fine Estates & Collections Auction, showcasing art and antiques of all kinds. The first session focused on Asian and ethnographic arts and produced the highest price throughout the three-session event. Painted in oil on canvas, a monumental four-piece painting of “Balinese Dancers” by I Nyoman Gunarsa (1944-2017) took top billing, selling online for $20,000. The colorful series showed women in the foreground and background in various dancing poses and measured 106¼ by 107 inches altogether. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. More on this and other sales during the auctions in an issue to follow.