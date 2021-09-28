The 33rd Annual Cape Cod Glass Show Celebrates New Location

Photos by Jackie Sideli

YARMOUTH, MASS. – Short but sweet – that was the mantra at the annual Cape Cod Glass Show that welcomed visitors to the Cultural Center of Cape Cod on September 19 from noon to 4 pm. The show, organized by the Cape Cod Glass Club, made its triumphant return to the open arms of collectors and sellers following a yearlong hiatus on account of the pandemic.

It was a new location for the show, which had before set up in a gymnasium at the Cape Cod Community College.

Things looked better at the Cultural Center, show co-manager Betsy Hewlett Lessig, said.

“The architecture in the building was really beautiful, the high ceilings and all the woodwork, the lighting – it’s exciting to walk into, rather than a gymnasium,” she said.

The building opened in Yarmouth in 2007 following a large renovation. In its prior life it had served as the home of Bass River Savings Bank – and it still includes the vault to prove it. It now offers a steady schedule of cultural events that draw visitors in.

And draw them in, it did. The show’s 19 sellers came from as far away as Virginia, joining others from New England, New York and New Jersey. Buyers traveled the same distance to see the diverse offerings that spanned early and collectible American blown, cut and pattern glass, contemporary European glass, antique art glass and studio glass.

Everyone was compliant with the mask policy, Lessig told us, leading to an enjoyable event for all.

“It was a brand new place to go, we felt the interest was much higher than in 2019,” show co-manager James Lessig said. “We had a gate of about a third larger than we had in 2019, which was already fairly high in itself. The show was beautifully put together by the dealers. They created a landscape of glass.”

The show plans to return to the Cape Cod Cultural Center in September 2022. For more information, 508-776-9098 or www.capecodglassclub.com.