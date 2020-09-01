Thar She Blows: Jeffrey Evans’ Bidders Chase Moby Dick Edition

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – A first edition to be printed in the United States of Herman Melville’s Moby Dick led bidders on a merry chase at Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates’ Summer Americana Auction on August 27-29. The unrestored edition was reeled in for $15,210, including buyer’s premium, by a private collector in the United States bidding on the phone. Published in 1851 by Harper & Brothers in New York City, the fresh-to-the-market volume had originally been in the private library of J. Mowton Saunders, an engineer in Baltimore in the 1860s-80s who also served on the Baltimore City Council and the executive committee of the Maryland Historical Society.

A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.