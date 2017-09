NEW HAVEN, CONN. – Silver authority Patricia E. Kane will give a gallery talk on “Silver from the Lone Star State” on Wednesday, September 20, at 12:30 pm at the Yale University Art Gallery. Interested individuals are invited to join Yale’s Friends of American decorative arts in the gallery lobby at 1111 Chapel Street in New Haven. The talk coincides with a display of 27 pieces of early Texas silver on view at the museum through December 10. The silver is from the collection of Houstonian William J. Hill. For more on Texas silver, see Antiques and The Arts Weekly or go to www.artgallery.yale.edu.

