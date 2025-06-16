Terracotta Car Speeds To Highest Price For Morphy - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: June 16, 2025
DENVER, PENN. — Luxury watches, Tiffany lamps, American art and rare Amphora pottery were just some of the highlights of Morphy Auctions’ June 11-12 Fine & Decorative Arts auction, which, over the course of the two days, offered over 1,400 lots. Day two of the sale saw the highest price cross the block — $184,500, including buyer’s premium — which was awarded to a 25½-inch-long, untitled terracotta sculpture by Salesio Lugli (Italian, 1869-1936). Made circa 1906, the sculpture depicted a 1905 automobile with a chauffeur and a woman; it drove to more than nine times the high end of its $5/20,000 estimate. Additional highlights from both days of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.
