DETROIT, MICH. – One of the top lots at DuMouchelles three-day sale March 20-22 was a Chinese porcelain ten-panel screen that brought $62,000 against an estimate of $2/4,000. Speaking by phone after the sale, DuMouchelles’ president, Joan Walker said all the bidding throughout the three days of sale took place online, on the phone or by absentee bid. The lot, which had been consigned from a Brimfield Hills, Mich., estate, was purchased over the phone by a Chinese buyer, who had competition from nine other phone lines. For information, 313-963-6255 or www.dumoart.com.