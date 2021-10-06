Tempus Fugit: Tiffany Watch Leads Collective Hudson’s Closing Sale

HUDSON, N.Y. — After 46 years of knowledgeable collecting and curation, Collective Hudson dispersed an amazing array with more than 600 lots at the gallery’s closing sale on October 3. Hundreds of estate jewelry pieces from names like Tiffany, Cartier, Buccellati and David Webb were on offer, and the ultimate piece was a Tiffany & Co 18K gold and sapphire watch, custom made, that finished at $25,000, including buyer’s premium. Boasting baguettes and round brilliant cut diamonds and sapphires, the 18K white gold bracelet watch with mother-of-pearl dial and sapphire hour markers was said to retail $140,000. The entire band comprised diamonds of D-E color, VVS1-VVS2 clarity. Watch for a full review of the sale in an upcoming issue.