Temperance Jug Worth Celebrating At Crocker Farm

SPARKS, MD. — An Anna Pottery salt-glazed stoneware jug, made circa 1880, that depicted the unusual elements of a bear and Native American among more characteristic snakes, frogs and other human figures, was the top lot in Crocker Farm’s Spring 2025 stoneware and redware auction on April 12. Noted in the catalog to be “perhaps the finest Anna temperance jug that we have ever offered,” the jug was also described as a “cornerstone piece” from the collection of George H. Meyer and Kay White Meyer, who published it in their book Early American Face Jugs (2019), a copy of which was also included with the jug. It had descended in the Kirkpatrick family that owned Anna Pottery and sold to an advanced folk art collector for $144,000, including buyer’s premium. More results from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.