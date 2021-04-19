Taxidermy Alicorn Is Sworder’s Most Out Of The Ordinary

STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM – In the words of Mark Wilkinson, head of Sworder’s annual “Out of the Ordinary,” a taxidermy alicorn (winged unicorn) was “the absolute star of the show.” The immense beast – created in the Twentieth Century from the white taxidermy body of a rearing horse mounted with swan wings and a horn, flew to mythical heights in the first day of two days of sale on April 13-14. After competition from both the United Kingdom and Europe, it sold to a Polish private collector, bidding online, for $11,900. It was Sworder’s fourth “Out of the Ordinary” sale and featured more than 600 lots with an aggregate total realized of $346,885. A full recap will appear in a future issue.