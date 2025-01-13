Tavern Sign Hangs High At New England Auctions

BRANFORD, CONN. — New England Auctions conducted two auctions on January 8-9, offering more than 680 lots across both days. The sales included Americana, furniture and folk art lots from local estates and collections including those of Ron and Penny Dionne, Allan and Kendra Daniel, Robert Walin and Bob Giambalvo. Sold on the second day, a rare double-sided tavern sign depicting an American spread-wing eagle, flew to the highest price — $23,220 with buyer’s premium ($8/15,000). Across the top, the sign was painted with text that read “(1843),” and “Central House” was painted beneath the image. This circa 1840 Connecticut sign was paired with its original wrought-iron hanging rod and measured 44-3/8 by 36¾ inches. Additional highlights from both sales will be featured in an upcoming issue.