SANTA FE, N.M. — Indelibly associated with the American West, Ohio-born painter Joseph H. Sharp helped found the art colony in Taos soon after his first visit to the northern New Mexican town in 1893. A quintessential Sharp portrait of Native Americans, “Hunting Son and Eagle Star,” led Santa Fe Art Auction’s meticulously curated sale on November 10, going to an absentee bidder for $351,000, including buyer’s premium.

Watch for a comprehensive review of the auction in a later issue.