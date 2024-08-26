Tanning Watercolor Lands At Five Times High Estimate At Freeman’s | Hindman

PHILADELPHIA — Freeman’s | Hindman conducted its Art + Design auction on August 22, immediately following its August 21 sale, The Tastemaker. Leading the sale was a graphite and watercolor on paper by Dorothea Tanning (American, 1910-2012) titled “Orbit.” The 40-by-60-inch painting was signed and dated “Dorothea Tanning 86” and had provenance to the Mangel Gallery in Philadelphia, after which it was acquired directly by a private Pennsylvanian collector in 1987. The work boasted an impressive exhibition history, appearing at Kent Fine Art (New York City), the Hooks-Epstein Galleries, Inc. (Philadelphia), the Mangel Gallery (Philadelphia) in 1987 and the Malmö Konsthall (Malmö, Sweden) in 1993. It has also been featured in The Print Collector’s Newsletter, Art News and Art in America, as well as Jean Christophe Bailly’s 1995 book Dorothea Tanning (New York: George Braziller). Its extensive provenance helped raise the piece to a $44,450 finish, going out for more than five times its high estimate of $8,000. Additional highlights from this auction and Freeman’s | Hindman’s August 21 auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.