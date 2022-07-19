Tall Price For Tiffany Floor Lamp Base At Nadeau’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: July 19, 2022
WINDSOR, CONN. — Summer fine furnishings, art glass and more were on the bill of fare for Nadeau’s auction on July 16. Taking the highest price of the day was a Tiffany Studios bronze floor lamp base, having six sockets with an adjustable shaft on a gooseneck-style tripod base. At a height of 66½ inches, its top ring measuring 5½ inches, the statuesque lighting achieved $14,000, a premium over its $4/7,000 estimate. Additional highlights from this 586-lot sale will follow in a later review.
Mark & Marjorie Allen Collection Nets $667,000 For Pook & Pook
July 19, 2022
Marilyn Monroe Brings Star Power To $2 Million Sale At Thomaston Place
July 19, 2022
July 19, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036