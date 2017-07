CHICAGO — The top lot at Leslie Hindman Auctioneer’s July 17 – 18 fine furniture, decorative arts and silver auction was a monumental (118 inches high) Victorian carved oak eight-tube case clock that sold for $68,750 against a $10/20,000 estimate. From the Estate of George Doty III of Milwaukee, the Nineteenth Century case is by R.J. Horner, and the movement by Joseph Jennens, London. A full review of the sale will appear in a future issue. For more information, 312-280-1212 or www.lesliehindman.com.