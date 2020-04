WABASHA, MINN. – A signed desk from the Wooton Desk Company took $8,338 in Jay Anderson Auction’s March 28 sale. William S. Wooton established the Wooton Desk Company in 1870 and produced the Wooton desk for the next 14 years. The example here is in original finish according to auctioneer Jay Anderson, who said he owned this same model desk, though in oak, in the 1970s. This represents the only other Wooton desk the auctioneer has ever seen.

The present example was found in a St Paul, Minn., mansion. It also came with its original silverplate gallery, hardware and gold painted trim.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.