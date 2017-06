Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

BROOKFIELD, MASS. – Ian McKelvey collected about 40 friends in the backyard of Kris Casucci’s home, Walker Homestead, on June 1 for a short visit, just three hours from 9 am to noon. They came with their freshest antiques, generally in an American country motif, ready to open their vans and trucks and sell as Ian rang the starting bell for the several hundred shoppers who came for the free admittance.

With the short set up time and short duration, only three hours, exhibitors in Tailgate at Walker Homestead sought to have merchandise which they could put out quickly and offer for quick decisions by the shoppers.

For example, Warren, R.I., dealer Kevin Cabral brought a collection of architectural elements, mostly early Nineteenth Century window sashes in good condition ready for decorators to use as highlights.

Nancy Cummings, Swanzey, N.H., had several showcases preloaded with her collections of small silver for the dining table which she placed out while opening boxes of more fine small antiques and silver hollowware.

Quickly but gently, Kevin Doughney placed an assortment of mostly Nineteenth Century stoneware on his table; some piece may date earlier. The Holden, Mass., dealer was showing several varieties, including Bennington and redware, all American.

Tom Schofield, New Braintree, Mass., offered a variety of still banks on his table, but the most interesting piece was an iron bank, about 12 inches tall. He said it is believed to be the largest still bank ever offered.

Cranberry glass, earthenware and Nineteenth Century advertising were the mainstays for Jules Rainka of nearby Warren, Mass. The cranberry glass selection was enough to fill a breakfront, in a great variety of sizes.

Stilling Mountain Antiques, Pine Plains, N.Y., and Tom Wesdorp, Millerton, N.Y., were working together. Their collection included early textiles, small woodenware and some folk art. Tom quickly sold a wonderful hooked rug, about 30 by 60 inches, which probably told a family’s story from the later part of the Nineteenth Century.

Working side by side, Michele and Guy Turcotte quickly unloaded their SUV of an assortment of 200-year-old household goods. There were grain measures, baskets, wooden pitchforks, and garden tools and more; all ready to recreate the pre-Revolutionary home in America.

John Dutilly, Blandford, Mass., was offering chocolate molds along with a variety of bootjacks and still banks.

Natalie Warner’s showcases were overflowing with Nineteenth Century silver and an assortment of small sewing notions from her home in Springfield, Mass.

Ian McKelvey, the co-producer of the show, was also selling and had several items move that day, including a pair of early, possibly Seventeenth Century, demilune tables, and an Eighteenth Century Flemish chandelier.

Auctioneer and dealer Josh Steenburgh, Pike, N.H., had on display a yellow painted pie safe as his favorite piece of furniture for the day.

Tailgate at Walker Homestead is attempting to be the last Thursday of each month with June 29, July 27 and August 24 for upcoming dates. It is not big, with only about 40 to 50 exhibitors and several hundred shoppers, free admission and coffee if you get there before 9 am and a nice casual morning for all. The location is Walker Homestead, 19 Martin Road. For information, 508-341-6870 or www.walkerhomestead.com/the-tailgate.