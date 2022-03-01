Tagliapietra Glass Vase Won By Collector For $26,460 At Sarasota Estate Auction

SARASOTA, FLA. — A Lino Tagliapietra (Italian, b 1934) “Mandara” glass vase, aswirl with color and in striking form went to an in-house bidder, an art glass collector, for $26,460, inclusive of buyer’s premium on the second day of Sarasota Estate Auctions February 26-27 sale.

The piece was bequeathed from a private foundation to Ringling School of Art & Design. Proceeds of this sale will go to Ringling School of Art & Design tuition for students. “We were very happy with the results,” said the auction house.

Watch for a further review of the sale’s top highlights in an upcoming issue.