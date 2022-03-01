Tagliapietra Glass Vase Won By Collector For $26,460 At Sarasota Estate Auction

Published: March 1, 2022
SARASOTA, FLA. — A Lino Tagliapietra (Italian, b 1934) “Mandara” glass vase, aswirl with color and in striking form went to an in-house bidder, an art glass collector, for $26,460, inclusive of buyer’s premium on the second day of Sarasota Estate Auctions February 26-27 sale.
The piece was bequeathed from a private foundation to Ringling School of Art & Design. Proceeds of this sale will go to Ringling School of Art & Design tuition for students. “We were very happy with the results,” said the auction house.
Watch for a further review of the sale’s top highlights in an upcoming issue.
Hudson River Art Auction Presented 62 Paintings
March 2, 2022
Midcentury Art & Design Shines In Locati’s Sale
March 2, 2022
Hindman Debuts New Sale, Top Lot Sets World Record
March 1, 2022
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036