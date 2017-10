NEW YORK CITY— “Furniture and the Domestic Interior: 1500–1915,” a symposium organized by the Furniture History Society and the Frick Collection, will take place Friday, October 27, at the Frick Collection, 10:15 am to 3 pm. The symposium is free but registration is required.

10:15 am — Welcome and introduction by Adriana Turpin, Furniture History Society and Charlotte Vignon, the Frick Collection

10:25 am — “From Private Collection to Public Museum: Second Empire Furniture in the Collection of the Bowes Museum, County Durham” by Simon Spier, PhD candidate, University of Leeds & The Bowes Museum

10:50 am — “Trompe-l’œil? Early Modern Table Clocks in the Shape of Everyday Objects” by Susanne Thuerigen, PhD candidate, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

11:15 am — Coffee break in the Garden Court

11:30 am — “The ‘Camerella:’ A Bed Inseparable From Its Chamber” by Pasquale Focarile, 2017 Eva Schler Fellow, The Medici Archive Project

11:55 am — “Wood and Plaster ‘Moors’ in Early Modern Venetian Household Inventories 1600–1800” by Hannah Lee, PhD candidate, Queen Mary University of London

1:30 pm — “The Completest Triumph of Barbarous Taste:” Reevaluating Russian Rococo Furniture 1730–1775 by Philippe Halbert, PhD student, Yale University

1:55 pm — “Moving Art:” Furniture and Mobility in Eighteenth Century France by Lilit Sadoyan, PhD candidate, University of California, Santa Barbara

2:20 pm — “Making Sense of Carmontelle’s Chairs” by Margot Bernstein, PhD candidate, Columbia University

2:45 pm — Closing remarks — coffee to follow in the Garden Court

The Frick Collection is at 1 East 70th Street. For information, 212-288-0700 or www.frick.org.