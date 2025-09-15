Symbols Of Brotherhood Lead At NE Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: September 15, 2025
BRANFORD, CONN. — An early Masonic tracing board painted by Ezra Ames (American, 1768-1836) led New England Auctions’ 315-lot sale of fraternal items, early photography and advertising on September 11. Depicting various emblems and symbols of the Freemasons, including a skull and crossbones, keys, a sun, quills and, of course, the square and compass, the work, identified as “Hamilton D,” was bid past its $4/8,000 estimate to achieve $37,800, including buyer’s premium. This oil on canvas painting was housed in a later Nineteenth Century frame measuring 57½ by 40¼ inches, and the work was featured in J. Godwin and C. Goodwillie’s Symbols in the Wilderness: Early Masonic Survivals in Upstate New York (2016), a copy of which was included with the lot. Additional highlights from this auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.
