Sworders Smiles For The Camera - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

STANSTED MOUNTFITCHET, U.K. — Sworders conducted its Out of the Ordinary auction on February 7, offering 575 lots of unusual finds from estate collections. The largest of these, and the highest selling, was a wooden dummy model of a 1955 Nikon S2 Rangefinder camera that snapped up $14,955. Standing at over 32 inches high, the wooden model was made to scale and included all of the camera’s features, including dials, a Plexiglass viewer and removable window lens, even a serial number and hand-painted “Nikon Nippon Kogaku Tokyo” logos. These models were made with such details so that retailers could demonstrate a new camera model’s features without demonstrating on an actual camera. Price quoted with buyer’s premium and conversion rate on date of sale, as provided by the auction house. More on this and other winning lots to follow in an upcoming issue.