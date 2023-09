MYERSTOWN, PENN. — A single-owner holiday collection yielded sweet surprises on August 29 as Kleinfelter’s Auction dispersed myriad lots of candy containers, still banks, celluloid toys, ornaments, miniature trees and more, all celebrating the variety and creativity of holiday décor. Leading the pack was a rare felt-covered papier mache German candy container in the form of a black bear with a witch riding on its back. It brought $3,568, including buyer’s premium. A more extensive write-up on the sale will follow.