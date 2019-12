COLUMBUS, OHIO — An American decorated covered wooden sugar “bowl,” from the second quarter of the Nineteenth Century, sold to a dealer on the phone for $27,600 at Garth’s November 29 auction. The pine bowl with canted sides and wrought iron nails is incised with a compass and lovebird designs in original paint. The 5½-inch-high piece showed some wear and edge loss. It did come with a later note that stated it had belonged to Mr Shutzman’s (or Strutzman) grandmother, born June 9, 1799, and married in 1815. The charming bowl had a $1/2,000 estimate. For information, 740-362-4771 or www.garths.com.