Swedish Auction House Achieves IKEA Furniture Record

SUNDSVALL, SWEDEN — Stadsauktion Sundsvall — Auctionet sold a “Cavelli” beech and fabric armchair, designed by Swedish designer Bengt Ruda (1918-1999) for IKEA in 1958, for $14,510 on November 14. The chair was only in production during the first years of the global furniture manufacturer who has become known for inexpensive flat-pack furnishings.

According to Andreas Siesing, the firm’s design expert, the Cavelli was “something of a holy grail for design enthusiasts. It has great symbolic value. When Ruda was recruited from Swedish luxury department store Nordiska Kompaniet to work with IKEA’s new drawing office, it was the first important step in designing furniture rather than just selling it. It embodies the transition from an affordable department store to a player with the ambition to furnish, decorate and help shape the Swedish folk home.”

The previous record for a Ruda “Cavelli” 1959 armchair was $5,812, set in June 2019 when it was offered by Beurret & Bailly in Basel, Switzerland.

For additional information, www.auctionet.com.