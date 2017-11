NEW YORK CITY — A new auction record for any print by American master Edward Hopper was established at Swann Galleries’ auction of Old Master through modern prints on Thursday, November 2. The rare etching “The Lonely House,” 1923, sold for a record $317,000 to a buyer over the phone, above a high estimate of $200,000. The previous record for a print by the artist, set in 2012, was $80,000 lower. It was also a personal record for the auction house, achieving the highest price for an etching ever sold by Swann Galleries.

All three works by Hopper in the sale found buyers. The next highest was “Les Poilus,” a 1915-18 etching of French infantrymen, which reached $42,500 above a high estimate of $20,000, a record for the work.

Director of prints and drawings and vice president of Swann Galleries, Todd Weyman, said, “Enthusiastic bidding across the board in this auction covering more than five centuries of graphic art centered on a record price for the most expensive printed work by Edward Hopper ever sold, and establishing international auction records for prints by Rembrandt, Redon, and Martin Lewis. We are very pleased.”