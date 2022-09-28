Swaminathan Painting Flies Home - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Weschler’s Capital Collections Auction took place on September 16, offering 236 lots of fine art, jewelry and decorative arts. The top sale was far and away an untitled painting by Jagdish Swaminathan (Indian, 1928-1994), part of his “Mountain and Bird” series. The painting was from the estate of Marcella J. Barnhart (1923-2021), who was a secretary in the Foreign Service and traveled extensively during her career, notably serving in that role to the ambassadors in New Delhi, the UN and Tokyo. Barnhart studied painting in Morocco following her retirement and was an enthusiastic patron of the arts. Her Swaminathan painting exceeded its $50/100,000 estimate at $146,000 and will return to India. For information, 202-628-1281 or www.weschlers.com.