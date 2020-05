PLAINFIELD, N.H. – An oil on canvas from Russian/French artist Leopold Survage (1879-1968) well-exceeded its top $3,000 estimate to sell for $53,100 in William A. Smith’s online sale May 9. Smith said he had eight phone bidders from the United States, London and Germany. It sold to a buyer in Texas. The 15-by-24-inch painting featured a bevy of good labels to the back, having been purchased at Sotheby’s in 1972, with a San Francisco Museum label, a Smith College Museum of Art loan label, a Moderne Gallerie Thannhauser label and others.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.