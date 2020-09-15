Surrealist Painting By Polish Artist Peaks At $22,140 At Hess Fine Art

-
Applebrook's The Calm Before The Storm
Published: September 15, 2020
ST PETERSBURG, FLA. – Titled “Superiority of Consequences,” a painting by Polish Surrealist Rafal Olbinski (b 1943) rose to $22,140 on 19 bids at Hess Fine Art’s sale of vintage jewelry, fine art and photography on September 12. Signed bottom right with a Jule Collins Smith Fine Art Museum at Auburn University label on stretcher verso, the 38-by-35-inch acrylic on canvas painting came with a certificate of authenticity.
Olbinski is a Polish illustrator, painter, and educator, living in the United States. He is considered one of the major representatives of the Polish School of Posters, and his work is similar to the work of the famous Belgian surrealist Rene Magritte. A full review of this sale will follow.
