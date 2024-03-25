Superman & Spider-Man Model Kit Pair Teams Up At Hake’s

YORK, PENN. — At Hake’s $2.5 million sale, there was a bumper crop of unique Pop culture rarities on March 19-20. The varied 1,928-lot selection in the firm’s first major event of 2024 ranged from original comic-book art to a Dave Grohl handwritten Nirvana set list to sole survivors of the baseball and trading-card realm. At $54,516, including buyer’s premium, an Aurora Superman and Spider-Man rare store two-pack factory-sealed boxed model kit pair was a showstopper. “By miles, a record for any Aurora item,” noted Alex Winter, president of Hake’s. Typically sold individually for $1 apiece, Grants store bundled both models for a BOGO special promotion. “Extremely rare and the only such example we know of,” catalog notes stated. “If you are an Aurora completist, it is rather unlikely you will ever see another, especially in this high grade.” The lot was from the Janusey Brothers collection. There were plenty more Aurora and other highlights in this sale, which will be detailed in a later review.