Super Mario Bros. Video Game Races To New Record At Heritage

DALLAS – The finest known copy of the oldest sealed hangtab Super Mario Bros. smashed the previous record for the most ever paid for a video game when it sold Friday, April 2, for $660,000 in Heritage Auctions’ Comics & Comic Art Auction.

The sealed Super Mario Bros. game, made for NES Nintendo in 1985, featured a Wata grade of 9.6 A+, making it the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction. The previous world record for a copy of Super Mario Bros. was $114,000, set in July 2020 by Heritage Auctions.

“As soon as this copy of Super Mario Bros. arrived at Heritage, we knew the market would find it just as sensational as we did,” Heritage Auctions video games director Valarie McLeckie said. “Even so, the degree to which this game was embraced outside the market has been nothing short of exceptional, and that aspect of this sale has certainly exceeded our expectations. Though, I suppose we can’t be too shocked; who doesn’t love Mario?”

For more information, www.ha.com.