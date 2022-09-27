Stunning Stained Glass Window Closes At $362,500 In Abell Online Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LOS ANGELES — Abell Auction Co., presented Modern art and California estates material on September 25. The online sale featured the most important work by Yaacov Agam (b 1928) ever offered at auction, a stunning 20-foot stained glass window that once adorned the famed Spreckels Theater in San Diego, Calif. It surpassed its $300,000 high estimate, finishing at $362,500, including buyer’s premium. Created in 1985, the window comprised 16 panels composed from triangular prisms, black lead and steel; two panels were signed and dated “Agam 11-18-1985”; each panel measured 60¼ by 29¼ inches, 5 inches deep. Additional highlights from this sale will follow.