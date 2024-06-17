Studebaker Art Deco Sign Takes Milestone Bidders On A Road Trip

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — The star attraction of Milestone Auctions’ June 15 sale was an all-original Studebaker Art Deco porcelain and neon bullnose sign, which sold solidly within estimate for $21,000, including buyer’s premium, to an online bidder. The double-sided sign was painted with a sharp-looking cobalt blue, red and white motif and measured 10 feet 6 inches long, 47 inches tall from the top to the Studebaker red dot, and 2 feet tall at the other end. It was made by sign manufacturer Walker & Co. and came from an advanced private collection. Of course, you have to pack that Studebaker with something. How about a Louis Vuitton car trunk with cases? It followed the sign, selling for $19,800, with premium. More vintage advertising signs, toys, coin-ops and old coins made up this 814-lot sale and a later review will discuss additional highlights.