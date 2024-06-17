Studebaker Art Deco Sign Takes Milestone Bidders On A Road Trip

Published: June 17, 2024
WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — The star attraction of Milestone Auctions’ June 15 sale was an all-original Studebaker Art Deco porcelain and neon bullnose sign, which sold solidly within estimate for $21,000, including buyer’s premium, to an online bidder. The double-sided sign was painted with a sharp-looking cobalt blue, red and white motif and measured 10 feet 6 inches long, 47 inches tall from the top to the Studebaker red dot, and 2 feet tall at the other end. It was made by sign manufacturer Walker & Co. and came from an advanced private collection. Of course, you have to pack that Studebaker with something. How about a Louis Vuitton car trunk with cases? It followed the sign, selling for $19,800, with premium. More vintage advertising signs, toys, coin-ops and old coins made up this 814-lot sale and a later review will discuss additional highlights.
Emil Carlsen Still Life Brings Lively Price For Kaminski
June 17, 2024
Baltimore Coin Silver Tea Service Serves Up Win For Eldred’s
June 17, 2024
Alpan Kuba Rug Weaves Its Way To Victory At Grogan’s
June 17, 2024
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036