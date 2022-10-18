Struth Tops Sales At Heritage’s Photographs Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — Thomas Struth’s dye coupler print of “Pantheon, Rome” drew a winning bid of $375,000 to lead Heritage’s Photographs Auction on October 11, contributing nearly one third of the sale’s $985,908 total. Executed in 1990 and printed in 1993, “Pantheon” is the most significant of Struth’s now-complete series of “Museum Photographs,” a project that occupied him for more than 15 years. As it was for his mentors, Bernd and Hilla Becher, architecture is a central theme of Struth’s photographs. Widely exhibited, his “Museum Photographs” series captures tourists viewing iconic works of art throughout the world. Struth described “the potential for including a marriage of a contemporary moment with a historical moment on one photographic plane.” He conveys to the viewer the sense of being immersed in the cavernous interior of the Pantheon. This remarkable photograph works on many levels, as a comparison of large-scale photography and the massive architectural paintings of the past, the potency of historical sites in modern culture and as a critical commentary on global tourism. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as quoted by the auction house. For more information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.